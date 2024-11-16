Julius Randle News: Drops 26 on Sacramento

Randle ended with 26 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime victory over the Kings.

While the four boards tied his season low, Randle's offensive output was his best since Oct. 24, when he supplied a season-high 33 points -- a game that also took place in Sacramento. Through his first 13 games with the Timberwolves he's averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 threes while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, his best mark since 2018-19.