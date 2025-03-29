Julius Randle News: Drops game-high 25 against Phoenix

Randle contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 124-109 win over Phoenix.

The 25 points led all scorers on the night, as Randle bounced back from a disappointing nine-point showing in Minnesota's last game Monday. The veteran forward has delivered 20 or more points in six of 13 contests in March after missing all of February due to a groin strain, averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 boards, 5.4 assists and 1.4 threes on the month while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.