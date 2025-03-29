Julius Randle News: Drops game-high 25 against Suns
Randle contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 124-109 win over Phoenix.
The 25 points led all scorers on the night, as Randle bounced back from a disappointing nine-point showing in Minnesota's last game Monday. The veteran forward has delivered 20 or more points in six of 13 contests in March after missing all of February due to a groin strain, averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 boards, 5.4 assists and 1.4 threes on the month while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now