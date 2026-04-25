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Julius Randle News: Ejected in final seconds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Randle was ejected from Saturday's Game 4 win over the Nuggets with 1.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He finished with 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes.

Nikola Jokic went straight at Jaden McDaniels after the forward scored a lay-up in the final seconds when the game was already decided, and the star big man was ejected following a fight that got several players from both teams involved. That includes Randle, who was ejected for trying to go at Jokic before coaches, referees and players broke up the fight. It remains to be seen if the league will take any disciplinary action toward Randle ahead of Game 5, which will be played Monday in Denver. From a fantasy perspective, Randle didn't have his best game, but he'll need to handle a higher usage rate in Game 5, particularly if Anthony Edwards (knee) is unable to play.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
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