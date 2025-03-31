Julius Randle News: Excellent in win over Detroit

Randle ended Sunday's 123-104 win over Detroit with 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 32 minutes.

Randle is aiming to end the season on a strong note, and if the Timberwolves want to make a deep playoff run, they need Randle to be at his best offensively in order to operate as the team's second option behind Anthony Edwards. Randle is doing just that, as he's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games. He's averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game since the beginning of March, but his numbers seem to be trending in the right direction.