Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Full stat line in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Randle finished Saturday's 133-104 victory over Denver with 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes.

The veteran forward stuffed the stat sheet Saturday, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards (34 points). Randle has scored 20-plus points in two of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
