Julius Randle News: Good to go Sunday
Randle (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Randle popped up on Saturday's injury report as questionable due to lower-back spasms, but the veteran forward has been given the green light to play in Sunday's Western Conference tilt. His production has dipped noticeably since the All-Star break, as he has averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 30.8 minutes per game over his last four outings.
