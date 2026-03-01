Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Randle (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Randle popped up on Saturday's injury report as questionable due to lower-back spasms, but the veteran forward has been given the green light to play in Sunday's Western Conference tilt. His production has dipped noticeably since the All-Star break, as he has averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 30.8 minutes per game over his last four outings.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle
