Julius Randle News: Green light to play Sunday
Randle (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Randle has been out of action since Jan. 30 due to a right groin strain. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to the floor Sunday, though he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction while working his way back into NBA shape. Randle's return will likely lead to Naz Reid returning to a reserve role, though the duo could start together for as long as Rudy Gobert (back) is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now