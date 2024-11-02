Fantasy Basketball
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Hits for 23 in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Randle logged 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 119-116 victory over the Nuggets.

The former Knick has had a strong start to his Minnesota tenure. Randle has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, and in five contests to begin the season he's averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 boards, 5.4 assists and 2.4 threes while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
