Julius Randle News: Ice-cold shooting in loss
Randle accumulated four points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 win over the Clippers.
Randle sank only one of his 10 shot attempts in the win, leaving one to wonder if his thumb injury continues to be an issue. There's no evidence that he re-aggravated the injury, but the season-low total is definitely uncharacteristic for the standout big man. It's the only time this season that Randle failed to reach a double-digit scoring total.
