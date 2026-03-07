Julius Randle News: Just misses double-double in loss

Randle ended with 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 119-92 loss to Orlando.

The veteran forward came up one board short of his 16th double-double of the season. Randle has pulled down at least eight rebounds in seven of the last 12 games, averaging 18.0 points, 7.5 boards, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 threes over that span.