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Julius Randle News: Leads Minnesota to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 11:54pm

Randle ended with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 124-94 victory over the Mavericks.

Even though Anthony Edwards returned in this win over the Mavs, Randle was the scoring leader for Minnesota once again. The veteran forward has scored over 20 points in just two of his last five appearances, and while he's a proven scoring threat, his numbers are expected to take a hit now that Edwards is back in the mix. Look for Randle to operate as the Timberwolves' No. 2 offensive option moving forward.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
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