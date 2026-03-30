Julius Randle News: Leads Minnesota to victory
Randle ended with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 124-94 victory over the Mavericks.
Even though Anthony Edwards returned in this win over the Mavs, Randle was the scoring leader for Minnesota once again. The veteran forward has scored over 20 points in just two of his last five appearances, and while he's a proven scoring threat, his numbers are expected to take a hit now that Edwards is back in the mix. Look for Randle to operate as the Timberwolves' No. 2 offensive option moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 283 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 283 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 256 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 256 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 229 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More