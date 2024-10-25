Julius Randle News: Leads team with 33 points

Randle totaled 33 points (13-17 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 win over Sacramento.

While Randle is expected to accomplish great things with the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert's 3/11/1 line is an interesting twist in Minnesota's frontcourt storyline. Randle lacks the finesse of Karl-Anthony Towns, but he's an absolute beast under the basket and isn't afraid to roam the perimeter to test his three-point shot. One could argue that Towns was a better fit for Gobert's bottom line, but an ideal outcome is that Randle and Gobert can share the load together. Those who drafted Gobert will need to monitor his usage because Randle isn't going anywhere.