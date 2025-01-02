Julius Randle News: Leads team with balanced outing

Randle provided 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 loss to the Celtics.

Randle led the way for Minnesota in Thursday's contest, pacing all Timberwolves players in scoring and assists while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound mark in a well-rounded performance. Randle has tallied 25 or more points in five contests this season, adding at least five rebounds and five assists in three of those outings. He has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances.