Julius Randle News: Limited action in blowout win

Randle recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 win over the Jazz.

Randle recently missed an extended period of time with a groin injury, so perhaps the Timberwolves embraced the luxury of being able to limit his playing time in Sunday's easy win. Fantasy managers can expect the star forward to bounce back soon, as Randle has averaged 18.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes across his last eight contests.