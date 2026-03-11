Julius Randle News: Limited to 14 points

Randle chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Lakers.

Randle was the most consistent starter during the loss, but his total fell well below his seasonal average of 21.2 points. His seven rebounds were on target with his seasonal average, but Randle and the first unit were unable to mount a rally when it mattered most. Randle will look to redeem himself across town against the Clippers Wednesday night.