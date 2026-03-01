Julius Randle News: Nears double-double in win

Randle had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 win over the Nuggets.

Randle shook off a questionable tag due to lower-back spasms to suit up Sunday. Although he was held scoreless in the first quarter, the veteran forward still finished in double figures after scoring just four points on 1-of-10 shooting during Thursday's win over the Clippers. Randle wasn't very efficient on the offensive end in this one, though he did dish out a team-high mark in assists. The 31-year-old has struggled offensively in five outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 35.7 percent from the field.