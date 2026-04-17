Julius Randle News: Not listed on injury report

Randle (hand) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against Denver.

Randle missed Minnesota's final three regular-season games due to a right hand issue, though he's set to return for the start of the playoffs. Over his last 10 regular-season appearances, the veteran forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes per showing.