Julius Randle News: Paces scoring attack

Randle produced 32 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over Phoenix.

Randle racked up 32 points for a second straight game and provided plenty of scoring with Minnesota missing the services of Anthony Edwards (knee). Edwards has been ruled out for at least the next week, meaning the Timberwolves' offense should continue to run through Randle for the next three games or so.