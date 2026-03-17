Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Paces scoring attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Randle produced 32 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over Phoenix.

Randle racked up 32 points for a second straight game and provided plenty of scoring with Minnesota missing the services of Anthony Edwards (knee). Edwards has been ruled out for at least the next week, meaning the Timberwolves' offense should continue to run through Randle for the next three games or so.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
25 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
27 days ago