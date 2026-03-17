Julius Randle News: Paces scoring attack
Randle produced 32 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over Phoenix.
Randle racked up 32 points for a second straight game and provided plenty of scoring with Minnesota missing the services of Anthony Edwards (knee). Edwards has been ruled out for at least the next week, meaning the Timberwolves' offense should continue to run through Randle for the next three games or so.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 512 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2025 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2025 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More