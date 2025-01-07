Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Posts dud Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:26am

Randle chipped in five points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 108-106 victory over the Clippers.

Randle was held to a season-low five points in what was arguably his worst performance of the season. Apart from the defensive categories, Randle has been productive over his last 10 games with averages of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now