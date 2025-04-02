Julius Randle News: Puts up 26 points in narrow win

Randle chipped in 26 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 50 minutes during Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets.

Randle is on an impressive three-game run, averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the span. The Timberwolves are tough to beat when Randle and Rudy Gobert are both healthy, and Randle's partner has been equally prolific with 77 rebounds over the past five games.