Julius Randle News: Records double-double Thursday

Randle racked up 31 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 141-125 win over Memphis.

Randle recorded a double-double for the first time since March 9, when he posted 14 points and 10 assists in a win over the Spurs. The veteran forward has struggled to get into a rhythm offensively all season long, but he seems to be improving of late and looks bound to finish the campaign on a strong note. He's scored at least 25 points in four of his last seven appearances, averaging 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 0.6 steals per game over that stretch.