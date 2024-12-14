Julius Randle News: Scores 21 points vs. former team

Randle logged 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 97-87 win over the Lakers.

Randle snapped a five-game stretch in which he couldn't surpass the 20-point mark, and he posted a solid stat line while ending as Minnesota's second-best scoring weapon behind Anthony Edwards. Randle had adjusted well to life in Minnesota following the offseason trade from New York, and he's averaging 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game through 24 starts.