Julius Randle News: Scores team-high 18 points

Randle racked up 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 109-80 victory over the Lakers.

Randle was the leading scorer for the Timberwolves in this matchup against his former team, and while he couldn't reach the 20-point mark for the eighth time across his last nine games, he remains very productive. When factoring in his last 10 games, Randle is averaging 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest.