Julius Randle News: Scores team-high 20 points Friday

Randle chipped in 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 134-93 victory over New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards didn't have his best performance Friday, so Randle stepped up and led Minnesota in scoring in this blowout win. The star forward, who was wildly efficient after missing just four of his 11 shots from the floor, also reached the 20-point mark for the third time over his last six appearances. Randle didn't log a single minute in February while rehabbing from a groin injury, but he's averaging a solid line of 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in 11 outings since the beginning of March.