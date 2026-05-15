Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Shooting woes in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Randle finished with three points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to San Antonio in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Randle scored a season-low three points in Friday's do-or-die matchup, failing to reach double figures for the first time since March 22. The star forward struggled with efficiency in the Western Conference Semifinals, during which he shot just 34.2 percent from the field while averaging 12.8 points per game. Overall, Randle had a productive regular season for Minnesota, averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.0 minutes per game across 79 regular-season outings.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
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