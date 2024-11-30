Fantasy Basketball
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Snaps impressive scoring stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Randle registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 93-92 victory over the Clippers.

This was the first time Randle failed to reach the 20-point threshold since Nov. 12, when he also scored a season-low 11 points in a loss to the Trail Blazers. However, the veteran forward salvaged his fantasy output with his third double-double of the campaign. Randle has settled well into the Timberwolves' offensive scheme and is averaging 20.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest across his last 10 appearances.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
