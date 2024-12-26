Fantasy Basketball
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Solid all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Randle notched 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 victory over Dallas.

Julius Randle helped the Timberwolves get the best of the Mavericks on Christmas Day by filling up the stat sheet alongside Anthony Edwards. Randle has now put up a double-double in consecutive games while dishing out seven or more assists, making him a well-rounded threat for Minnesota.

