Randle notched 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 victory over the Raptors.

After a quiet performance in his Minnesota debut, Randle has recorded back-to-back strong all-around performances. Over his last two games, Randle has totaled 57 points (22-33 FG), 14 rebounds and nine assists. Notably, Randle has yet to record a block or steal through three games.