Julius Randle News: Struggles from field again

Randle produced 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.

Randle was coming off a 14-point performance in the loss to the Lakers during the first leg of this back-to-back set, and the veteran forward continues to ride a woeful stretch in which his scoring numbers have fallen off significantly. This was his fourth straight game without reaching the 20-point mark. Over that stretch, the veteran forward is shooting 41.3 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from three, numbers well below his season-long averages.