Julius Randle News: Struggles shooting in Game 1
Randle racked up 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Randle had trouble finding the bottom of the net in Game 1, especially from behind the arc. To be fair, Randle wasn't the only one who had a difficult time in this area, with Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards sinking only two of a combined 13 attempts from downtown. The 31-year-old averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals in four meetings with the Nuggets during the regular season, so there's a good chance he'll find his rhythm at some point in this series, potentially as early as Game 2 on Monday night.
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