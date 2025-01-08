Julius Randle News: Stuffs stat sheet

Randle produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 victory over New Orleans.

Randle had a solid showing on both ends of the court Tuesday, though his performance wasn't eye-popping by any means. Randle at least bounced back from the five-point effort he delivered in Monday's win over the Clippers, but he's failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last six games.