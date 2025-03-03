Julius Randle News: Supplies 20 points in return

Randle totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-98 victory over Phoenix.

Seeing his first action since Jan. 30, Randle looked fully recovered from his groin injury. The 30-year-old forward struggled to find consistency over his first few months with the Timberwolves, but he had been showing signs at the end of January that he was getting more comfortable, scoring at least 20 points in three straight contests before getting hurt.