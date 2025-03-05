Julius Randle News: Will play and start Wednesday

Randle (groin) has been cleared to play and start in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

After nearing a double-double in Tuesday's win against the 76ers, Randle will be back in the lineup Wednesday in Charlotte. Following a 13-game absence due to a groin injury, the veteran big man has played well for Minnesota, averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last two games while shooting 56.5 percent from the field.