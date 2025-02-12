Justin Champagnie Injury: Exits early after fall

Champagnie has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a post-traumatic headache, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie took a hard fall earlier in Wednesday's game, which resulted in a head injury. He'll have nine days to rest before the Wizards' next game, which comes Feb. 21 against Milwaukee. He ends Wednesday's game scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with no counting stats. Corey Kispert and AJ Johnson are the likeliest candidates to pick up Champagnie's vacated minutes.