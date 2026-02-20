Justin Champagnie Injury: Exits early Friday
Champagnie won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to right knee soreness, Tony East of Forbes.com reports. He'll finish with zero points (0-1 FG), seven rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes.
Champagnie got the starting nod Friday but logged just under 11 minutes before exiting the contest. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets until Washington offers an update on his status.
