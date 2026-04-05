Justin Champagnie Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Champagnie posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 152-136 loss to the Heat, but he's in danger of sitting out the second half of Washington's back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Jamir Watkins, Leaky Black and Julian Reese would be candidates for increased roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 298 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2441 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2243 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2243 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More