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Justin Champagnie Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami.

Champagnie is a rest candidate after playing through his questionable tag Thursday against Chicago. He played 18 minutes Thursday with 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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