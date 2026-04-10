Justin Champagnie Injury: Listed as questionable
Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami.
Champagnie is a rest candidate after playing through his questionable tag Thursday against Chicago. He played 18 minutes Thursday with 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the loss.
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