Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie Injury: Out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Champagnie (ribs) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.

Champagnie will miss his second contest in the Wizards' last four outings due to a right rib contusion. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Atlanta. The 23-year-old has averaged 14.6 minutes per game over his last five outings, meaning Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert will likely see a bump in minutes.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
