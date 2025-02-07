Justin Champagnie Injury: Out Friday

Champagnie (ribs) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.

Champagnie will miss his second contest in the Wizards' last four outings due to a right rib contusion. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Atlanta. The 23-year-old has averaged 14.6 minutes per game over his last five outings, meaning Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert will likely see a bump in minutes.