Justin Champagnie Injury: Questionable against Cleveland
Champagnie is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right rib contusion.
After starting 13 straight contests in December and early January, Champagnie has recently operated off the bench for Washington. If the 23-year-old forward is downgraded to out against Cleveland, Kyshawn George, Corey Kispert and Anthony Gill are candidates to receive increased playing time.
