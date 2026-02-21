Justin Champagnie Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Updating a previous report, Champagnie (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Champagnie exited Friday's win over Indiana early due to right knee soreness but could return Sunday. If he's ultimately ruled out, Will Riley could see an uptick in playing time.
