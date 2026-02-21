Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 5:32pm

Updating a previous report, Champagnie (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Champagnie exited Friday's win over Indiana early due to right knee soreness but could return Sunday. If he's ultimately ruled out, Will Riley could see an uptick in playing time.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
