Justin Champagnie Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Champagnie missed Sunday's contest and two of the past three games due to right knee tendinopathy and is now iffy to play in Atlanta. If he's ruled out, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins are strong candidates to absorb minutes at forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide28 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Expert Week 13 Pickups45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More