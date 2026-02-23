Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Champagnie missed Sunday's contest and two of the past three games due to right knee tendinopathy and is now iffy to play in Atlanta. If he's ruled out, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins are strong candidates to absorb minutes at forward.

