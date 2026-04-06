Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Champagnie (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Champagnie may miss a second consecutive contest due to a right knee contusion. If he's unable to suit up, Jamir Watkins and Leaky Black could see increased burn.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
43 days ago