Justin Champagnie Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Champagnie (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Champagnie may miss a second consecutive contest due to a right knee contusion. If he's unable to suit up, Jamir Watkins and Leaky Black could see increased burn.
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