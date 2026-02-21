Justin Champagnie Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Champagnie has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to right knee tendinopathy.
Champagnie exited Friday's win over Indiana early due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Sunday with the knee issue. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Atlanta. With the 24-year-old forward unavailable, Will Riley could see increased minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide5 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide26 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Expert Week 13 Pickups43 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Start/Sit: Tre Jones & Ayo Dosunmu Set To Soar47 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Best Week 12 Pickups50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Champagnie See More