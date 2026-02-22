Justin Champagnie Injury: Won't play Sunday
Champagnie (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
With Champagnie unavailable, Alondes Williams and Jamir Watkins could see an uptick in minutes. For now, Champagnie should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.
