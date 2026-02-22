Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Champagnie (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

With Champagnie unavailable, Alondes Williams and Jamir Watkins could see an uptick in minutes. For now, Champagnie should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
