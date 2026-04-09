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Justin Champagnie News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Champagnie (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Champagnie will clear his questionable tag ahead of this contest. The Wizards will be shorthanded Thursday with Bilal Coulibaly (heel) being one of several players out, meaning Champagnie could see a sizable workload.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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