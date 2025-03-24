Fantasy Basketball
Justin Champagnie News: Back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 3:47pm

Champagnie is coming off the bench in Monday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Khris Middleton (ankle) back in action, Champagnie will head back to the bench after starting Friday's game against the Magic. Champagnie has averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 19.0 minutes over six games off the bench this month.

