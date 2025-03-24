Justin Champagnie News: Back to bench Monday

Champagnie is coming off the bench in Monday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Khris Middleton (ankle) back in action, Champagnie will head back to the bench after starting Friday's game against the Magic. Champagnie has averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 19.0 minutes over six games off the bench this month.