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Justin Champagnie News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Champagnie (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Champagnie will return to action after sitting out Sunday's loss in Brooklyn, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Over his past five appearances (one start), the veteran has averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 stocks in 23.6 minutes per game.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
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