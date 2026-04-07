Justin Champagnie News: Cleared to play Tuesday
Champagnie (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Champagnie will return to action after sitting out Sunday's loss in Brooklyn, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Over his past five appearances (one start), the veteran has averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 stocks in 23.6 minutes per game.
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