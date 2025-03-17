Fantasy Basketball
Justin Champagnie headshot

Justin Champagnie News: Coming off bench against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Champagnie is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Portland.

The Wizards will give AJ Johnson a chance in the first unit, likely translating to lesser streaming appeal for Champagnie in fantasy leagues. Through his last eight appearances off the bench, Champagnie has averaged 6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 15.9 minutes.

Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards
