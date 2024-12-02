Justin Champagnie News: Dominant in G League win

Champagnie played 33 minutes Sunday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 129-127 win over Westchester and logged 29 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks.

Champagnie was dominant for the Go-Go during Sunday's game, scoring a season-high 29 points while shooting an effective 68.8 percent from the field. The two-way player also managed to compile his fourth double-double of the season across just eight games played.